Opinion
Mint Explainer: When and why do companies buy back their shares?
Summary
- Share buybacks are a tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders, but may also indicate the company lacks avenues for further growth
This year a number of companies have announced share buybacks, including Wipro, Hinduja Global Solutions, Welspun India, BSE Ltd and, most recently, engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro (L&T) .
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×