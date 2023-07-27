Mint Explainer: When and why do companies buy back their shares?

Investors should note that they must hold shares of the company on the record date to be eligible for corporate actions such as bonuses, dividends, stock splits and buybacks. The date on which a stock begins to trade without the benefit of a corporate action is the ex-date. Since all shares are now traded on a T+1 settlement cycle, the record date and ex-date are the same. That is, if the record date is Friday, you must buy the share on Thursday, and it will be credited to the trading account on Friday. any shares bought after Friday share will exclude the corporate-action benefit.