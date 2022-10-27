Mint Explainer: Where does Rishi Sunak stand on key policy issues?

Sunak has a 10-point plan on immigration. He wants to create an annual cap, set by Parliament, on the number of refugees accepted every year. He has committed to setting up a taskforce to track and combat illegal immigration to the UK. He also backed the government’s controversial policy to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. He will also back increased immigration enforcement and raids. He wants to force the French government to assist the UK in stopping boats carrying illegal immigrants from setting out from France. Failed asylum seekers and criminals will be sent back home.