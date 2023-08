Outstanding debts of several states have increased gradually thanks to the implementation of the Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana, farm-loan waivers and pandemic-related revenue losses. States have been further hampered by additional expenditures and a slowdown in growth. Mint takes a look at the most indebted states in the country.

Which states saw their liabilities increase the most during the last fiscal?

The total debt of state governments and union territories hit a record high during FY23, with states such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan registering huge on-year increases in their liabilities.

How much debt do these states have?

Tamil Nadu saw a whopping increase in its debt to ₹ 753,860 crore during FY23 (budget estimate) from ₹ 656,626 crore (revised estimate) in FY22.

753,860 crore during FY23 (budget estimate) from 656,626 crore (revised estimate) in FY22. Uttar Pradesh saw its debt increase to ₹ 710,210 crore in FY23 from ₹ 656,626 crore the previous year.

710,210 crore in FY23 from 656,626 crore the previous year. Maharashtra saw its debt increase to ₹ 680,357 crore during FY23 from ₹ 596,689 crore in the previous fiscal.

680,357 crore during FY23 from 596,689 crore in the previous fiscal. West Bengal’s net liabilities rose to ₹ 608,313 crore in FY23 from ₹ 550,708 crore the previous year.

608,313 crore in FY23 from 550,708 crore the previous year. Rajasthan’s net debt increased to ₹ 537,013 crore during 2022-23, up from ₹ 458,089 crore a year ago.

Which other states had high debt in FY23?

Other states that saw their debt piles increase during the past fiscal include Andhra Pradesh ( ₹442,442 crore), Gujarat ( ₹423,711 crore), Kerala ( ₹390,860 crore), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹378,617 crore), Telangana ( ₹366,306 crore), Punjab ( ₹305,047 crore) and Haryana ( ₹287,266 crore).

According to government data, the outstanding liabilities of 28 states rose by over 43% in the three years from March 2020 to March 2023.

What has the 15th Finance Commission recommended regarding state debt?

It has recommended revenue deficit grants amounting to ₹2,94,514 crore for 17 states from FY22 to FY26. Based on the recommendations, revenue deficit grants of ₹2,04,653 crore were released to states in FY22 and FY23, and ₹17,224 crore has been released in the current fiscal, as of 23 July.