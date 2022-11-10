Amid a night of disappointments for America’s Republican Party, there was at least some good news. That came in the form of Ron DeSantis, a 44-year-old rising star who crushed his Democratic opponent to win a second term as governor of Florida. DeSantis is being talked of as a potential challenger to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the White House.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

DeSantis was born to a working class Hispanic-American family in the southeastern American state of Florida. After graduating from Yale and Harvard University, he served in the United States Navy as a legal adviser. He also served briefly in Iraq. He first won elected office in the 2012 elections as a member of the House of Representatives, America’s lower house. After serving for six years, DeSantis won a closely fought contest for governor of Florida in 2018. After four years as governor, DeSantis won a crushing victory against his Democratic opponent in the 2022 midterm elections. He has now emerged as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

What are his political positions?

Many see DeSantis as Trump 2.0. The comparison alludes to his ability to combine Trump’s talent for galvanising a conservative voter base with solid policy positions and experience at governing.

DeSantis shot to prominence for his combative stance towards the Biden administration. He has opposed President Biden on issues ranging from immigration and the COVID-10 pandemic to school education policies. He is also willing to fight dirty in the culture wars engulfing American society. He received national coverage when he provocatively flew asylum-seeking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a prominent liberal enclave in Massachusetts. However, his willingness to work with the federal government when a devastating hurricane hit Florida won him praise from some sections.

Why is he seen as a good candidate for the presidency?

His success in Florida has been a crucial part of his appeal. When he was elected, DeSantis edged out his Democratic opponent by around half a percentage point. This echoed Florida’s long history as a swing state: in 2000, the state decided the presidential election in favour of George W. Bush by a few thousand votes. However, DeSantis won re-election by a crushing 20-point margin. He won parts of the state that were previously Democratic strongholds and large swathes of the vote from Hispanic-Americans, an important minority community. After many of former president Donald Trump’s handpicked candidates lost their election bids in the recently concluded midterms, many in the Republican Party feel that another Trump for the White House in 2024 should be avoided. DeSantis would be younger, more popular and a steady hand on the tiller.

Could he defeat Trump?

Despite his undeniable strengths, he would likely lose to the former president in a one-on-one contest. Trump, while nationally unpopular, has a strong base among conservative voters in the country. As such, DeSantis would find securing the Republican nomination difficult.

It is clear that Trump sees the Florida Governor as a threat. Trump has already attacked DeSantis and disparagingly referred to him as “DeSanctimonious". When asked about DeSantis challenging him for the Republican nomination, Trump cryptically stated: “I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly."

This and other snubs in recent months mark the deterioration in the relationship between the two men. In 2018, DeSantis had Trump’s backing when he ran for Governor.

DeSantis has been quiet about a presidential run in 2024 thus far.

