Mint Explainer: Who is Ron DeSantis, the big winner of the US elections?3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:21 PM IST
- DeSantis is seen as Trump 2.0, a better choice than Trump as the Republican candidate for presidency.
Amid a night of disappointments for America’s Republican Party, there was at least some good news. That came in the form of Ron DeSantis, a 44-year-old rising star who crushed his Democratic opponent to win a second term as governor of Florida. DeSantis is being talked of as a potential challenger to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the White House.