Mint Explainer: Who is Ron DeSantis, the big winner of the US elections?

His success in Florida has been a crucial part of his appeal. When he was elected, DeSantis edged out his Democratic opponent by around half a percentage point. This echoed Florida’s long history as a swing state: in 2000, the state decided the presidential election in favour of George W. Bush by a few thousand votes. However, DeSantis won re-election by a crushing 20-point margin. He won parts of the state that were previously Democratic strongholds and large swathes of the vote from Hispanic-Americans, an important minority community. After many of former president Donald Trump’s handpicked candidates lost their election bids in the recently concluded midterms, many in the Republican Party feel that another Trump for the White House in 2024 should be avoided. DeSantis would be younger, more popular and a steady hand on the tiller.

