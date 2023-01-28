Mint Explainer: Why a corruption scandal in Ukraine has gained attention in West

Mint Explainer: Why a corruption scandal in Ukraine has gained attention in West2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- With massive sums set to be committed for Ukraine's reconstruction, Western nations will want firm assurances that their taxpayer dollars will not be diverted or lost due to corruption
A growing corruption scandal in Ukraine has caused a slew of resignations from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet. Mint breaks down the growing scandal that threatens to tarnish the government’s reputation even as the war rages on.
