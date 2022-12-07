Mint Explainer: Why a gas price cap is only half the battle for India

The recommendations come in the backdrop of a massive disruption in global natural gas supplies following the Russia-Ukraine war. As Russia cuts gas supplies for European nations, they are left searching for alternative destinations to meet their needs, particularly for their power sector. The competition for gas will make it difficult for India, which meets almost half of its supplies through imports. Europe's aggressive bids for global natural gas will impact India in two ways. Tenders by Indian companies may not get a response as European nations mop up supplies at high prices. Also, unlike with oil, Russia has proved unreliable when it comes to gas supplies for India. GAIL India has a 20-year deal with Gazprom Marketing and Singapore (GMTS), a Gazprom unit, but the Russian company gave up its ownership following western sanctions. The unit subsequently failed to deliver LNG cargoes to GAIL. Indian companies have been trying to make purchases in the spot market, but European countries have been outbidding others. A large chunk of India’s gas imports – almost half – comes from the spot market. It’s now begun to hurt supplies to industries, from the fertilizer to the power sector. India has long term-term contracts with West Asian nations such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but there will be a competition for future contracts from European nations.