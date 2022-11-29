Mint Explainer: Why a return to Old Pension Scheme will be a disaster4 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 06:00 PM IST
- National Pension System creates wealth. Old Pension Scheme is simply unsustainable.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to dislodge Gujarat's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections, has promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in the state. Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which are ruled by non-BJP governments are already working on a return to OPS, which assures fixed pension. But India needs the National Pension System (NPS), which was launched in 2004. Not only can it deepen the equity market culture in India, investing in sound, fast-growing businesses and creating wealth, it also eases the burden on the Centre and the states. In some ways, the NPS is like a giant mutual fund. OPS, on the other hand, will eat into the revenue of states and is unsustainable over the long run.