Mint Explainer: Why a return to Old Pension Scheme will be a disaster

Stocks are the best value-creators over the long term, more so in rapidly growing economies like India. However, in India, the equity market evolution is still in its infancy, with less than 3% of the population having direct exposure to stocks or mutual funds. Contrast this with the US where almost half the population (46%) invests in mutual funds. The NPS collects and pours thousands of crores of rupees from subscribers into equities. The NPS gives many more Indians exposure to the secondary and even primary markets. Between 50% (for government employees) to 75% (for private employees) of an NPS portfolio can be invested in shares, deepening the stock market culture and creating wealth for investors. Legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had predicted that the Nifty would cross 100,000 by 2030 (It’s below 19,000 right now). In some ways, the NPS is like a mutual fund though it is less liquid and more risk-averse, with a lock-in period till retirement. It’s regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority while mutual funds come under the purview of Sebi.