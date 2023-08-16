Mint Explainer: Why are chana prices rising despite surplus production?

Why are prices of Rabi pulses rising?

According to traders, prices of chana are rising because quality produce is not available in the market ahead of the festive season. The scarcity of chana is attributed to NAFED’s aggressive procurement of 2.35 million tonnes (mt) in the quarter that ended on 30 June. The heatwave in February and inclement weather in March affected crop quality this year as those are the months when chana is harvested.