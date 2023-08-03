Opinion
Mint Explainer: Why are tomato prices shooting up again?
Summary
- Prices of tomatoes in north India cooled for a while after the government began selling them at concessional rates in July. But they have started shooting up once again
Tomato prices, which had shot up by 85-90% before the government started selling the kitchen essential at a concessional rate from 14 July, are on the rise once again after dropping to ₹150-170 a kilo last week. Mint explains why.
