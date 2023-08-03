Mint Explainer: Why are tomato prices shooting up again?

Why are tomato prices rising in Delhi and other north Indian cities?

The supply of tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra has dropped significantly as their own stocks are being depleted. After the government launched tomato-procurement drives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and sent them to cities in north India, purchases have gained momentum. Consumers in Delhi, who were limiting their tomato purchases before the government’s intervention, started to buy them again after the government began selling them at ₹90 a kg and then ₹70 a kg.