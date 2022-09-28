Mint Explainer: Why are women protesting in Iran?4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 05:17 PM IST
- Enforcement of laws governing women's attire had eased under moderate Rouhani, but under hardliner President Raisi, it has turned aggressive.
Iran has exploded in protests in the aftermath of the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by security forces. Thousands have descended on the streets to decry Iran’s heavy-handed and draconian security services. As the protests spark international interest and condemnation around the world, Mint explains the unfolding crisis in Iran.