Mint Explainer: Why Blackstone’s maiden retail REIT in India matters4 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Just like the office sector, mall operators believe retail real estate in India is undergoing a transition, becoming more structured and organised
American asset manager Blackstone-backed Nexus Select’s REIT, India’s first real estate investment trust for pure-play retail malls, filed its offer document for the launch of its ₹3,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 28 April. The IPO will open for subscription on 9 May and close on 11 May.
