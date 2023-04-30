American asset manager Blackstone-backed Nexus Select’s REIT, India’s first real estate investment trust for pure-play retail malls, filed its offer document for the launch of its ₹3,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 28 April. The IPO will open for subscription on 9 May and close on 11 May.

A REIT in retail could be the next big move in the sector – as institutional investors are building portfolios of superior-grade retail assets – and redefine malls as an asset class.

How Nexus built its portfolio

In less than eight years, Nexus Malls has built the largest portfolio of malls in India, with 17 shopping centres spanning nearly 10 million sq ft across 14 cities. It houses the retail assets of Blackstone, which is also the largest commercial office space owner in the country. Once Blackstone acquires a shopping mall, it is brought under Nexus to operate.

The Nexus REIT comes at a time when shopping malls have steadily recovered after the pandemic and are contributing to the rise in consumption. “By investing in a retail REIT, individual and institutional investors can benefit from the stability and long-term potential of the retail sector. At the same time, investors will be able to spread their risk across a diversified portfolio of real estate," said Gagan Randev, executive director, India Sotheby's International Realty.

REIT here, REIT now

Three REITs – Embassy Office Parks REIT (co-sponsored by Blackstone), Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India REIT – have been launched in India, all in the office sector. Just like the office sector, mall operators believe retail real estate is undergoing a transition, becoming more structured and organised, and that large players like Nexus and Phoenix Mills have taken control.

This will be Blackstone’s third REIT in the country after two office REITs – the Embassy REIT, which became India’s first REIT with its public market debut in 2019, and the Mindspace REIT which listed in 2021. While these two REITs were co-owned, the latest REIT is the first one that’s owned entirely by Blackstone.

“With a market capitalisation of over $7 billion across office REITs, roads and power INVits, and now the launch of Nexus Retail REIT, investors now have access to multiple options across asset classes to build an annuity income portfolio," said Piyush Gupta, managing director, capital markets & Investment Services, India at Colliers.

As per Knight Frank Research, potential retail sales in malls in the top eight cities is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% from FY22 to FY28 and hit $39 billion by then.

The office markets were redefined and became more mature with the three REITs. A retail REIT will also offer a platform to other mall operators, show them how to liquidate their assets, and give them a new way of raising funds.

Return of the malls

Nexus Malls’ closest competitor is Mumbai-based Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML), which is backed by Canada’s CPP Investments and Singapore’s GIC, and has a retail-led mixed-development strategy. PML has 10 malls in various cities and is set to launch more in Bengaluru and Pune.

As shopping malls stage a comeback of sorts as demand from retailers and consumers returns, mall developers and operators such as DLF Ltd, Lulu Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-based Lake Shore, Inorbit Malls and Prestige Group are looking to expand again. PML and Nexus Malls are spearheading this effort with their pan-India growth strategies, market dominance, expansive portfolios, investments and strong operational models.

What’s next?

The biggest impact of the Nexus REIT could be the institutionalisation of the shopping mall space, but retail is not as easy as the office sector and scaling mall portfolios could be a challenge.

“Developers like Embassy Group and K Raheja Corp (Mindspace REIT) keep developing and adding office space every year. But can a Nexus get to 36 malls from 17? Will they be able to grow quickly, with enough sellers to help them acquire new assets?" asked Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Anarock Capital.

On the REIT front however, unlike offices, which are more stable and offer 6.5% to 7% returns, Agarwal says the upside on retail is massive because it’s a seasonal business.

With office space and now retail, REITs in India are gradually expanding. Warehouse and logistics could be the next in line, analysts say.