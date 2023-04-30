Mint Explainer: Why Blackstone’s maiden retail REIT in India matters

The Nexus REIT comes at a time when shopping malls have steadily recovered after the pandemic and are contributing to the rise in consumption. “By investing in a retail REIT, individual and institutional investors can benefit from the stability and long-term potential of the retail sector. At the same time, investors will be able to spread their risk across a diversified portfolio of real estate," said Gagan Randev, executive director, India Sotheby's International Realty.

