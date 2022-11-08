Mint Explainer: Why Canada is welcoming immigrants more than ever3 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:07 PM IST
- However, it's not alone; It has competition from Australia and Germany.
Canada has been historically open to immigrants, and has opened its doors wider now, as the ageing nation tries to plug labour shortages and keep its economic engine going. Indians have been the largest migrant group to Canada in recent years, overtaking the Chinese, and that number will only rise. The country has seen rising demand for skilled professionals and shrinking demand for low-skilled labour. Meanwhile, Australia and Germany are also welcoming immigrants, and some experts have called for changing US immigration policies as well to attract talent.