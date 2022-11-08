Mint Explainer: Why Canada is welcoming immigrants more than ever

Canada announced a new immigration policy on 1 November. Like in much of the developed world, it has a greying population, but unlike many others, Canada believes encouraging immigration is the best way to keep its economy on track. It helps to plug the labour shortages for businesses and address the skills deficit. The government says the new policy aims to manage the social and economic challenges it will face in the coming decades. In 2021, Canada admitted over 405,000 newcomers, the most in a single year. The new policy aims to scale up this number to 465,000, 485,000 and 500,000 residents in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. According to the government, immigration now accounts for almost 100% of Canada’s labour force growth. By 2032, almost all of Canada’s population growth will be due to immigration.