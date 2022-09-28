Mint Explainer: Why CUET doesn't ease the pressure on students

As we said, the sheer numbers of admission-seekers are intimidating for colleges. Anywhere between 150,000 to 200,000 seats are on offer across 90 universities through CUET, but the number of applicants is almost 1.5 million. The most sought-after universities are being buried under a deluge of applications. Delhi University has 70,000 seats but getting a seat in the top-flight colleges – such as St. Stephens, SRCC and LSR – remains a daunting proposition, like always. Stephens, for instance, only offers about 400 seats, but has been getting about 30,000 applications every year – it admits just about 1 in 100 admission-seekers.

