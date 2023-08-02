Opinion
Mint Explainer: Why does the outlook for union govt’s finances remain positive?
Summary
- Corporate tax collections fell and the fiscal deficit widened in the first quarter of FY24, according to the latest fiscal-deficit data, but there were some positive signs as well
Even though corporate tax collections fell and the fiscal deficit widened in the first quarter of FY24, the outlook for the union government’s finances remains positive. Mint explains why.
