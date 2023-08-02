Mint Explainer: Why does the outlook for union govt’s finances remain positive?

Why is it important to meet the fiscal-deficit target?

Sticking to fiscal-deficit targets helps improve sovereign ratings. The government has been urging global rating agencies to upgrade their sovereign ratings as India is currently at the lowest possible investment grade. The government believes several of its economic metrics have improved vastly since the pandemic. The agencies could upgrade their ratings if India’s fiscal metrics dramatically improve on a sustained basis. These include significant reductions in the fiscal deficit and the government’s debt and interest burden.