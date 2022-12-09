Mint Explainer: Why e-rupee may replace physical cash in the long term

The deep penetration of mobile phones will make it convenient to store and carry around large amonts of digital rupees, making it suitable for high-value transactions. For the RBI, it saves the cost of printing money. It will be easier to distribute among banks, while physical cash has to be stored and moved across bank branches. Also, the RBI, and many other central banks, want to offer an alternative to cryptocurrencies. The RBI has been warning about the dangers of investing in speculative assets like cryptos which are too volatile to be a storehouse of value or a medium of exchange.