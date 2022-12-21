Mint Explainer: Why India is stressing on data at G204 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 01:12 AM IST
- Big data analytics will lift emerging economies and aid the Indian tech sector.
'Data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's G20 presidency. It appears to be a well thought-out move. Big data analytics and legacy-data mining are expected to help developing countries grow faster, reduce economic disparities, ensure equitable growth and meet UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) faster. It also opens up a world of opportunities for Indian tech industry and institutions. India will capture 32% of the exploding global analytics market by 2025, says Nasscom. It appears the government wants India to become a data science hub.