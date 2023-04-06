Mint Explainer: Why India’s most popular cars perform poorly in crash tests

A couple of disclaimers are required before we dig deeper. Cars and the crash tests have both evolved over the years, so it isn’t fair to compare the results of cars from different years. The initial lot of cars, for example, came without airbags. These were followed by cars with a single airbag, and now most cars have at least two. Airbags have a big bearing on the results of crash tests. At the same time, Global NCAP upgraded the test last year to include side-impact tests and side impact with a pole. To achieve a 5-star rating now, vehicles need additional safety features like electronic stability control and pedestrian protection systems, among others.

