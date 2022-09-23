Mint Explainer: Why India wants to get into the semiconductor game

It is hard to point to a component that is more vital to the global economy. While India has notable strengths in designing chips, it does not manufacture semiconductors domestically and is largely import dependent. This became a problem during the pandemic where shortages in the supply of chips slowed down manufacturing for key industries like automotives. For example, carmakers in India alone had 7 lakh pending orders in December 2021 because of an inability to get their hands on the appropriate semiconductors.