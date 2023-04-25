In the recently concluded fiscal 2022-23, the US emerged as India’s largest trading partner for the second consecutive year. This is good news. India enjoys a healthy trade surplus with the world’s largest economy, meaning it exports to the US more than it imports.But there is some bad news, too.

China remained India’s second-largest trading partner with merchandise trade worth $113.81 billion, a slight drop of 1.7% from 2021-22. The decline was due to a drop in export of goods from India to China and not vice versa. Already, India has a debilitating trade deficit with its northern neighbour. Last year, it increased to a record $83.2 billion after more than doubling in a decade from $36.2 billion 2013-14.

India’s policymakers have put much emphasis on local production, so what explains this deficit? In the past four years, the union government has increased import duties on a range of products in an attempt to spur local production and make India ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

The 2019 budget raised duties on a range of consumer durables such as air-conditioners, CDs, DVDs, CRT monitors and TV display panels. In 2020, duties on a host of other electrical appliances – including fans, water heaters, ovens, electric vehicles and compressors for refrigerators – were hiked.

After the Galwan clash in 2020, restrictions on Chinese imports and investments were tightened even more. In April 2020, the commerce ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) amended foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines to curb investments from China. Aimed at preventing an opportunistic takeover from across the border, the rules required Chinese investors to seek clearance from the government.

China has never been never a big direct investor in India. It’s not even on the list of the country’s top 20 investors between 2000-2022 and accounts for less than 0.5% of FDI inflows over this period. But investments had just about started to take off, with Chinese companies such as SUV maker Great Wall Motors lining up to enter India – when the restrictions were imposed, scaring companies away.

More such measures — such as shifting colour TVs, car tyres and air conditioners from the ‘free’ category to ‘restricted’ – have been taken over the past few years but have not had the desired impact. In 2022-23, imports from China rose by more than 4% to $98.51 billion. In 2019-20, the year when the trade measures were stepped up, imports stood at $65.26 billion.

So why do we love Chinese goods so much? Machines and electric appliances, which together account for half of the goods imported from China, continue to be imported in large numbers. In 2021-22, machines worth over $50 billion were imported. This fell by a mere 2.75% to $48.74 billion in 2022-23. But this is still way more than $ 32 billion of imports 2019-20. China accounts for 40% of all machines that India imports.

If Indians need these machines and electronics so much, why can’t we make them here instead? There is no easy or quick fix for this. A growing economy like India’s needs both energy and technology. While the energy bit is taken care of by the Middle East and, increasingly, Russia, the most obvious stop for ready-made technology that we don’t have is China—the factory of the world. Across a wide range of industries, no country makes goods at a scale and as cheaply as China does. Looking elsewhere or trying to make these products at home would mean higher costs, which would ultimately have to be borne by consumers.

The good news is that India is making efforts to change this with massive production-linked incentive schemes (PLI) in various sectors to encourage domestic production. Over ₹2 lakh crore has been set aside for these schemes.

However, these plans will take time to bear fruit and challenges are inevitable. The automobiles industry, for example, for which ₹26,000 crore has been set aside, is beginning to lose interest as the government is yet to release the promised subsidies, suspecting that some companies have violated rules on local sourcing and production.

In another major area of thrust, electric vehicles, India’s dependence on China is particularly high, and the government has launched a PLI scheme worth ₹18,000 crore for advanced battery cell chemistries to counter this.

Worryingly, there has been no major decline in imports from China in other categories either. Organic chemicals are India’s third biggest import from China. Chemicals worth $13.25 billion were imported in 2022-23, up from just $7.97 billion in 2019-20. Similarly, import of plastic items more than doubled from $2.72 billion to $5.6 billion over this period.

Meanwhile, nationalistic boycotts of Chinese products have all but vanished.

So is it a lost cause? As the world at large is realising, creating distance with China after being dependent on it for so long isn’t easy. This is true for India as well. It’s a messy divorce that will need time and patience, especially given India’s relative lack of manufacturing chops.

There may be no dearth of political will for India’s decoupling with China, but dropping old habits is easier said than done. India may have surpassed China as the world’s most populous country this month, but it looks like the dragon will continue to dwarf the elephant for some time to come.