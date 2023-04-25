Mint Explainer: Why is India struggling to cut its dependence on China?4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- There may be no dearth of political will for the decoupling but dropping old habits is easier said than done, as India and the wider world are realising
In the recently concluded fiscal 2022-23, the US emerged as India’s largest trading partner for the second consecutive year. This is good news. India enjoys a healthy trade surplus with the world’s largest economy, meaning it exports to the US more than it imports.But there is some bad news, too.
