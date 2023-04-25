Mint Explainer: Why is India struggling to cut its dependence on China?

If Indians need these machines and electronics so much, why can’t we make them here instead? There is no easy or quick fix for this. A growing economy like India’s needs both energy and technology. While the energy bit is taken care of by the Middle East and, increasingly, Russia, the most obvious stop for ready-made technology that we don’t have is China—the factory of the world. Across a wide range of industries, no country makes goods at a scale and as cheaply as China does. Looking elsewhere or trying to make these products at home would mean higher costs, which would ultimately have to be borne by consumers.