Mint Explainer: Why is India using import curbs as a policy tool?
Summary
- After importing computer hardware and peripherals worth ₹7,255 crore, and electronic components worth ₹8,200 crore from China last fiscal, the government is keen on achieving greater self-reliance in manufacturing and boosting exports
India's new import restrictions on laptops, tablets and personal computers, with some exemptions, will kick in on 1 November, according to orders issued earlier this month. Reports have suggested that use of import restrictions as a policy tool could also be expanded to cover other electronic items. Mint takes a look at the intent behind the import restrictions.