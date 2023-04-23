Mint Explainer: Why is unsold housing inventory rising in a bull market?3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:46 PM IST
- According to Liases Foras Rating and Research, unsold housing inventory rose by about 15% from FY22 to FY23. This was primarily because the rate at which developers launched projects outstripped sales during the past year
Home sales bookings are still going strong across the top cities as homebuying sentiment remains robust. Yet unsold housing inventory has been inching up. This is mainly because project launches surpassed home sales during the given period, causing unsold housing stock to go up even in a real estate bull market.
