Home sales bookings are still going strong across the top cities as homebuying sentiment remains robust. Yet unsold housing inventory has been inching up. This is mainly because project launches surpassed home sales during the given period, causing unsold housing stock to go up even in a real estate bull market.

The inventory factor

Until the pandemic in 2020, unsold inventory was a huge problem for India’s real estate sector. Sales were slow because of unaffordability. Developers were stuck with land parcels and had no choice but to launch projects, leading to an unhealthy rise in unsold stock.

Unsold stock has been falling steadily, particularly since the pandemic, as sales have rebounded owing to a moderation in residential prices. However, given the huge sales momentum, large developers in particular have ramped up the pace of their launches.

According to Liases Foras Rating and Research, unsold housing inventory rose by about 15% to 10.36 lakh units in FY23 from 9.01 lakh in FY22. This was primarily because the rate at which developers launched projects outstripped sales during the year. These sales were tilted towards ready or almost ready units, meaning about 40-50% of the stock sold is complete or nearing completion.

Launch momentum

If we consider project launches vis-à-vis sales numbers, around three lakh units were sold in 2022-23 while the number of units launched during the year was 3.92 lakh. Launches will continue to be robust as prominent developers such as M3M Group, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) and others have been buying land parcels over the past several months. Launches took place predominantly in the mid-income and luxury categories.

Listed real estate developers GPL, Prestige Group and Puravankara Ltd have a strong lineup of launches planned for 2023-24 as well. This launch momentum, largely driven by large or listed builders, may push up unsold inventory even further. But with sales buoyant, that isn’t a problem.

Unsold inventory isn’t always bad

At its worst, before the pandemic, unsold months’ inventory had touched 50-55 months – meaning it would take that amount of time to sell the stock. That has fallen significantly. “In a healthy real estate market, supply should be more than sales. That’s a good sign, provided prices don’t rise speculatively and we know that the stock will be sold over a period of time. That’s how a mature market functions," said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director, Liases Foras.

Months’ inventory across the top eight cities has fallen to an average of 36 months, though it remains at over 40 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Bengaluru, where launches have been relatively slow, the figure is 21 months. The optimum period is 24 months, Kapoor said.

What are the concerns?

While the going has been good for established developers, there is still pressure on smaller builders to sell inventory.

Given that home loan rates have been rising, equated monthly installments (EMIs) for homebuyers have become 12-15% more expensive than last year. Property prices have also appreciated by at least 8-9%. Given that affordability has gone down somewhat, smaller developers are trying to entice potential buyers to take the leap by offering freebies and other discounts.