Mint Explainer: Why is unsold housing inventory rising in a bull market?

Launch momentum

If we consider project launches vis-à-vis sales numbers, around three lakh units were sold in 2022-23 while the number of units launched during the year was 3.92 lakh. Launches will continue to be robust as prominent developers such as M3M Group, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) and others have been buying land parcels over the past several months. Launches took place predominantly in the mid-income and luxury categories.