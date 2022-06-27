Mint Explainer: Why is Vedanta looking to sell its copper plant in Tuticorin?

The risk of course is that Vedanta's approach could prove to be a gamble because it would also like the Supreme Court to adjudicate in its favour, allowing it to go ahead and restart operations at the Tuticorin plant. The question then arises how the news of the potential sale of the plant will be interpreted inside the courtroom before a decision is pronounced. The delay is probably another reason behind Vedanta's decision to sell the plant. It could also be out of frustration over the case continuing to be argued and debated inside the courts for four years with the Supreme Court yet to pronounce if the copper plant can be reopened in Tuticorin. A quick decision from the court will be welcome.