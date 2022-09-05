Mint Explainer: Why Japan is still stuck at floppy disks5 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:18 PM IST
- The country that gave the world innumerable tech wonders—from bullet trains to QR code—struggles to give up outdated administrative technology
Listen to this article
Japan wants you to know, in clearest terms, that it is moving toward “Society 5.0". After the hunter-gatherer, agrarian, industrial and information stages, a Japanese government website tells you, the fifth stage will be a new ultra-smart society connected through IoT technology.