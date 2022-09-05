Mint Explainer: Why Japan is still stuck at floppy disks

You will no longer be shocked by this fact if you come to know that till 2014, three nuclear bases in the US had only one wrench that was needed to put nuclear warheads on missiles. How would the three bases with a fleet of 450 missiles share the one wrench? They would simply use FedEx to ship it to each other. In 2014, then defence secretary Chuck Hagel said they would get two wrenches for each base. Hopefully, by now Pentagon must have got a system more advanced than a wrench to put nuclear warheads on missiles.