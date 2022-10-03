Mint Explainer: Why Russia has claimed parts of Ukraine4 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 01:40 PM IST
- Russia’s recent military setbacks have pushed Putin into a corner. He can either accept the losses or increase the stakes.
Russia has just stepped up the war in Ukraine. Just a week after declaring a partial mobilization of its troops, Moscow has announced that it will annex four provinces in Ukraine. These moves indicate that the war in Ukraine is likely to drag on. Mint breaks down this dramatic development in Moscow’s game plan for Ukraine.