Mint Explainer: Why Russia pulled back from its last nuclear treaty with the US
- Russia blamed the United States for its decision to suspend participation in New START and accused Washington of trying to undermine its national security
On Tuesday, Russia announced it was suspending participation in the New Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (New START). the last nuclear arms regulation agreement it has with the United States. Mint breaks down the implications of Russia’s move.
