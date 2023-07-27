Opinion
Mint Explainer: Why sales of homes below ₹40 lakh are shrinking
Summary
- Demand for budget homes is slowing even as overall housing demand remains high
The housing market boom in India has had an unusual casualty – the humble sub- ₹40 lakh home. Going by analyst reports, not many developers want to build these homes anymore and buyers in large cities are not keen to buy them.
