Mint Explainer: Why sales of homes below 40 lakh are shrinking

The housing market boom in India has had an unusual casualty – the humble sub- ₹40 lakh home. Going by analyst reports, not many developers want to build these homes anymore and buyers in large cities are not keen to buy them.

While both the supply of and demand for affordable homes are shrinking, the mid-income and luxury segments are thriving. Why is demand for budget homes slowing even as overall housing demand remains high?

How much are budget home sales falling?

The sale of homes priced below ₹40 lakh in the top seven cities fell by 18% to 46,650 units in January-June 2023 from 57,060 in the corresponding period last year. The decline could be attributed to the rise in mortgage rates and the lack of adequate supply during a time when the overall residential market has thrived. The share of affordable housing in overall housing sales fell to 20% in the first six months of 2023 from 31% in the year-ago period, according to a recent report by Anarock Property Consultants. Meanwhile, overall housing sales rose to 2,28,860 units during January-June from 1,84,000 a year ago.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune saw the highest number of affordable homes sold, comprising 37% (17,470 units) and 21% (9,700 units) of overall sales, respectively. The National Capital Region saw roughly 8,680 homes in this category sold in H1 2023, making up 19% of total homes sold.

Why are sales of affordable homes falling?

The real-estate market has followed a pattern over the last two decades in which developers have rushed to build and sell premium homes during boom periods and shifted to affordable homes during slumps. Before the pandemic in 2020, the seven-year-long slowdown in the residential sector was all about budget housing as builders tried to bring back buyers and revive sales.

Property consultants feel it’s not just the pandemic that derailed the growth of this once buzzing segment. "With land deals soaring across the country, the cost of this basic input for all real estate has spiraled in tandem. It is becoming increasingly unviable for developers to buy land at higher prices to build low-margin mass housing. Other input costs have also risen. Launching affordable housing projects has become singularly unattractive, especially since the monetization potential of low-budget homes has also reduced due to shrinking demand for them," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

On the supply side, Anarock data showed that the share of affordable homes in total new launches was at 18% between January and June, against 23% last year. Clearly, homebuyers in this category also have limited options or inventory to choose from. The lower demand also reflects in new supply as developers have turned their focus to mid-range, premium and luxury projects for which demand is significantly higher.

What about luxury-home sales?

Luxury-home sales saw a big spike in the January-March quarter, shooting up 151% year on year according to a report by property advisory CBRE South Asia in May. The post-pandemic uptick in luxury-home sales is due to a change in homebuyers' preferences. Many now looking for larger spaces and better amenities.

The sale of homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in Mumbai, the country’s most valuable property market, increased almost 50% to ₹11,400 crore in the first six months of 2023 compared to last year, coinciding with a boom in residential property sales, according to a July report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

Primary sales in the luxury market (units sold for the first time) rose 83% to ₹8,817 crore year-on-year. The ultra-luxury segment ( ₹40 crore to ₹70 crore) saw a 64% increase with 64 units sold in the primary market in the past 18 months in Mumbai, as against 39 units in the preceding 18-month period.

What’s the outlook?

Unlike the commercial property sector, which still faces uncertainty and economic headwinds, the residential sector has seen a bull run since the aftermath of the pandemic. But will it continue?

Large, listed developers are likely to continue to clock good sales and enter new markets. While property prices in the first half of the year rose by an average of 9%, property consultants have warned that too many price hikes may affect homebuying. Reputed developers are expected to increase prices in the coming year, based on the micro-market and demand. CBRE has said that homes priced at ₹1.5 crore and above will continue to see traction as the market has seen a spate of launches in this bracket. Moreover, rising home mortgage rates will have a relatively limited impact on this segment.

“As large developers foray into tier-II cities, we expect to see a higher number of joint ventures and joint development initiatives as they strike partnerships with local players with an aim to manage regulatory hurdles and understand consumer preferences," CBRE said.