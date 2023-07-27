Mint Explainer: Why sales of homes below 40 lakh are shrinking

How much are budget home sales falling?

The sale of homes priced below ₹40 lakh in the top seven cities fell by 18% to 46,650 units in January-June 2023 from 57,060 in the corresponding period last year. The decline could be attributed to the rise in mortgage rates and the lack of adequate supply during a time when the overall residential market has thrived. The share of affordable housing in overall housing sales fell to 20% in the first six months of 2023 from 31% in the year-ago period, according to a recent report by Anarock Property Consultants. Meanwhile, overall housing sales rose to 2,28,860 units during January-June from 1,84,000 a year ago.