Mint Explainer: Why the Australia-UK-US military partnership could lose its way

Mint Explainer: Why the Australia-UK-US military partnership could lose its way2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:54 PM IST
- The US and UK want to give Australia nuclear submarines to counter China’s threat in the region, but a huge bill and a two-decade timeline could defeat the primary goal of the three-nation grouping
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British PM Rishi Sunak recently unveiled an ambitious, multi-decade plan to implement the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) military partnership, which aims to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. The three-nation grouping’s focus has clearly been on building a credible deterrent to China in the region.
MINT PREMIUM See All
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×