Mint Explainer: Why the govt wants higher import duty on LPG, propane and butane

How does India meet its domestic LPG demand?

India depends on LPG imports to meet its domestic needs. Countries such as the US, Saudi Arabia and others in the Middle East export LPG to India. Interestingly, the average Saudi CP, an international standard for LPG pricing, rose from $415 per million tonnes to $712 per million tonnes between FY21 and FY23, but the price hike was not passed down to consumers entirely. As a result, Indian oil companies suffered huge losses.