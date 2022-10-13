Mint Explainer: Why the US is at odds with its friends in West Asia

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have effectively acted to boost the price of oil, which has been declining in the recent past. According to some experts, these Middle Eastern countries will require the additional resources from higher oil prices for a slew of development and infrastructure projects. However, it will also benefit Russia, a member of the OPEC+ cartel, which desperately needs funds to prosecute its war in Ukraine. Given that this decision will benefit Russia and damage American efforts to stem an inflationary tide back home, it has been interpreted as a snub for the Biden Administration. This was also a personal loss to the President as he had placed a good deal of political capital on his earlier outreach to Saudi Arabia. It has, however, been reported that the US attempted to delay OPEC’s decision apparently to no avail.