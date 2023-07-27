Mint Explainer: Why UNESCO wants a global smartphone ban in schools

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT are being launched on mobile devices, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is urging schools around the world to ban smartphones. UNESCO says these devices can – and do – distract students, lower their social interactions, and adversely affect learning. The move is likely to please teachers and parents but not digital-native students who were born into a world with the internet and smartphones.

Mere proximity to a mobile device was found to distract students and have a negative impact on learning in 14 countries, UNESCO said in a 435-page report released on Wednesday. It said that while large-scale international assessment data, such as that provided by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), suggest a negative link between excessive use of information and communications technology (ICT) and student performance, less than one in four schools have banned smartphones.

UNESCO acknowledges that distance-learning tools deployed via the Internet, television and even radio were crucial during the pandemic, and can also help differently abled children who may struggle in a traditional, in-person setting. But, it adds, these tools have many downsides too, which on the whole warrant a ban.

To begin with, smartphones can increase the digital divide in schools. UNESCO argues that while technology offers an "education lifeline for millions", it excludes many more. The report underscores that a third of pupils do not have effective access to distance learning since only 40% of primary schools worldwide currently have Internet access. The rapid shift to online learning during the pandemic, for instance, left out an estimated 500 million students worldwide, mostly from marginalised, rural communities.

A large number of schools in low- and middle-income countries, especially primary schools, do not even have electricity. UNESCO, which insists that the right to education is increasingly synonymous with the right to meaningful connectivity, says it would cost $1 billion a day to maintain connectivity for education in poor countries.

Second, the report argues that even if connectivity was universal, digital technology may not add real value in terms of effective learning, even as the risks of excessive screen time are becoming increasingly evident. Highlighting the distinction between basic mobile phones that are not internet-enabled, feature phones and smartphones, the report argues that extensive use of smartphones and computers can disrupt learning in the classroom and at home.

The decline in learning is mainly linked to increased distraction and time spent on non-academic activities during learning hours. Incoming notifications or even the mere proximity of a mobile device can be a distraction. The use of smartphones in classrooms causes students to engage in non-school-related activities, which affects recall and comprehension. The report cited a study that found that it can take students up to 20 minutes to refocus on what they were learning after engaging in a non-academic activity.

According to Manos Antoninis, the director of the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report, people "don't necessarily need very sophisticated skills" to navigate the digital world. "Those who have the best reading skills are those least likely to be duped by a phishing email, for instance," he adds.

Third, despite the desire to make education a global common good, only one in seven countries legally guarantees the privacy of educational data even as the role of commercial and private interests in education continues to grow. Antoninis told UN News that only 16% of countries have laws that guarantee data privacy in the classroom.

Fourth, the report points out that "good, impartial evidence on the impact of education technology is in short supply", with education technology products changing every 36 months, on average, and most evidence coming from the richest countries such as the US and the UK. It also states that "exaggerated claims about technology go hand in hand with exaggerated estimates of its global market size".

The UNESCO report acknowledges that "some education technology can improve some types of learning in some contexts". It cites the examples of the National Academic Digital Library of Ethiopia, the National Digital Library of India, and the Teachers Portal in Bangladesh, which has over 600,000 users. The Indira Gandhi National Open University, the world’s largest university with over 3.3 million students, serves traditionally marginalised communities and uses a multi-instructional system that includes print and audiovisual materials, radio, television, web conferencing and instant messaging. In China, too, high-quality lesson recordings delivered to 100 million rural students improved learning outcomes by 32% and reduced urban-rural earning gaps by 38%.

But the report also insists that we should focus on learning outcomes, not digital inputs. In Peru, for instance, when over a million laptops were distributed without being incorporated into pedagogy, learning did not improve. In the US, too, analysis of over two million students found that learning gaps widened when instruction was exclusively remote. The report notes that even in the world’s richest countries, only about 10% of 15-year-old students use digital devices for more than an hour a week in mathematics and science.

Impact of generative AI

The UNESCO report acknowledges that the evolution of technology is putting a "strain on education systems to adapt" with digital literacy and critical thinking becoming increasingly important, particularly with the growth of generative AI. This new technology has the ability to learn the structure of almost any information – be it text, image or video – and generate new content based on ‘prompts’. Many schools have banned the use of ChatGPT as students were found to be using it to do their homework. However, the UNESCO report argues that more evidence is needed to understand whether these AI tools can change how students learn, "beyond the superficial level of obtaining answers and correcting mistakes".

According to the report, if written assignments no longer indicate mastery of certain skills, schools will have to develop new assessment methods. Likewise, if AI tutoring replaces at least some teaching tasks, teacher preparation and practices will need to shift accordingly.

To be sure, a UNESCO global survey in 2022 showed that 11 of 51 governments had developed and implemented AI curricula. France already has a strategy to develop AI research capacity, including through a talent attraction and support programme, while India’s National Strategy for AI includes education as one of five focus areas. Singapore's National AI Strategy and the EdTech Plan (2020-30) highlights the use of AI for personalising teaching. But the spread of generative AI also brings its share of risks.

In this context, the UNESCO report makes a strong case for teacher training, pointing out that only 50% of countries currently have standards for developing educators’ information and communication technology (ICT) skills, while even fewer have teacher-training programmes covering cybersecurity.

The report concludes that "the best interests of pupils should systematically take precedence over any other consideration", particularly commercial considerations. It says technology should always be seen as a means and never an end, and insists that "technology should be introduced into education on the basis of evidence showing that it would be appropriate, equitable, scalable and sustainable".