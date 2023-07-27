Opinion
Mint Explainer: Why UNESCO wants a global smartphone ban in schools
Summary
- Mere proximity to a mobile device was found to distract students and have a negative impact on learning in 14 countries, UNESCO said in a 435-page report released on July 26
Even as artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT are being launched on mobile devices, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is urging schools around the world to ban smartphones. UNESCO says these devices can – and do – distract students, lower their social interactions, and adversely affect learning. The move is likely to please teachers and parents but not digital-native students who were born into a world with the internet and smartphones.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×