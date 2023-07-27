Mint Explainer: Why UNESCO wants a global smartphone ban in schools

Impact of generative AI

The UNESCO report acknowledges that the evolution of technology is putting a "strain on education systems to adapt" with digital literacy and critical thinking becoming increasingly important, particularly with the growth of generative AI. This new technology has the ability to learn the structure of almost any information – be it text, image or video – and generate new content based on ‘prompts’. Many schools have banned the use of ChatGPT as students were found to be using it to do their homework. However, the UNESCO report argues that more evidence is needed to understand whether these AI tools can change how students learn, "beyond the superficial level of obtaining answers and correcting mistakes".