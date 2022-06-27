Mint Explainer: Will cryptos survive the cryptocrash?4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM IST
- Even as cryptocurrency loses its perceived value as a speculative asset, its use as a means of payment is likely to gather added salience.
Money, Money, Money, Is no longer funny, in the cryptoman’s world. Cryptocurrencies’ market capitalization has shrunk by $2 trillion, or 70%, since last November. Will cryptocurrencies other than those that would be issued by central banks survive? Or do we enter Crypto as another chapter in the history of bubbles and manias, alongside Tulips, South Sea and Dotcom?