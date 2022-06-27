Mint Explainer: Will cryptos survive the cryptocrash?

The term digital payment conflates the electronic transfer of funds from one account to another, transacted by, for example, India’s Unified Payment Interface, UPI, and payment by means of digital currencies such as cryptos. Cryptocurrencies have certain advantages over digital transfers from one account to another. One, they are capable of smart contracts, contracts automatically triggered by the blockchain when certain, pre-set conditions are met. Further, in conditions where a bank goes down, whether because of mismanagement or war, the funds kept in its accounts are at risk, and digital payments cannot be carried out when one or more of the accounts in the transaction are no longer operational. Cryptocurrencies can be downloaded onto a pen-drive and carried in the pocket of a refugee fleeing war.

