Mint Explainer: Will new US curbs foil China's tech ambitions?

Some experts believe that the US has essentially declared war on China’s technology ambitions. This new hawkish turn in the Biden Administration’s policy has been spelled out by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. He points out that the US had long been comfortable simply maintaining a relative advantage over competitors. However, Sullivan argues that technology imports are being used by players like China and Russia to develop military capabilities and undercut America’s national security. Therefore, Washington would change its goals and look to maintain as large an advantage over its competitors as it can. This explains why the Biden Administration has targeted such a large selection of technologies and companies. The goal is to break any momentum China’s tech firms have acquired and maximise America’s considerable dominance over its main rival. Over time this will mean that China’s military capabilities will also stagnate.

