Mint Explainer: Will the tech sector drag down office leasing in 2023?3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:42 PM IST
- A clear slowdown in leasing momentum by IT/ITES companies, which have been the top occupiers in India, could bring down total office absorption in 2023
If early signs are anything to go by, commercial office leasing has already dipped in the January-March period, indicating that companies have started slowing or deferring plans to take up new space. Last year was a good one for office space take-up, with over 50 million sq ft of gross leasing, including new space absorption and pre-commitments. However, the clear slowdown in leasing momentum by IT/ITES companies, which have been the top occupiers in India, could bring down the total office absorption in 2023.
