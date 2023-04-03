Mint Explainer: Will the tech sector drag down office leasing in 2023?

If early signs are anything to go by, commercial office leasing has already dipped in the January-March period, indicating that companies have started slowing or deferring plans to take up new space. Last year was a good one for office space take-up, with over 50 million sq ft of gross leasing, including new space absorption and pre-commitments. However, the clear slowdown in leasing momentum by IT/ITES companies, which have been the top occupiers in India, could bring down the total office absorption in 2023.