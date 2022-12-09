Mint Explainer: Zero-COVID rollback brings risks for China

4. Public discontent began to rise. Protests broke out in Tibet and in Zhenzhou, at a large Apple manufacturing facility. Citizens were frustrated by the lack of communication from the government about the policy as well as the hardships suffering under lockdown. The tipping point was a fire in a neighbourhood residential colony in Urumqi, a city in Xinjiang. The fire killed 10 people and citizens alleged that firefighting efforts as well as attempts to escape the blaze were hampered by Zero COVID restrictions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}