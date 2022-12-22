Mint Explains: What is India's anti-maritime piracy bill all about?2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Currently, the bill is unclear on a matter of territorial jurisdiction.
Both houses of Parliament have passed the landmark anti-maritime piracy bill. For the first time, India will have a domestic maritime piracy law that seeks to safeguard maritime assets on the high seas. Here's a brief look at what the bill entails:
Before the passage of this bill, India did not have a domestic anti-piracy law on the books. The country used sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to prosecute those accused of piracy. However, this came with jurisdictional problems as those codes only applied to India’s territorial waters that extend only 12 nautical miles from India’s coast.
India also signed on to the UN Convention on the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS) in 1995 which has some provisions for anti-piracy. An earlier effort to pass a domestic law to combat piracy during 2012 did not come to fruition.
The bill, which is set to become law, defines piracy as “any illegal act of violence, detention, or destruction committed against a ship, aircraft, person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft".
The jurisdiction of the bill applies to the waters adjacent to or beyond India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which stretches about 200 nautical miles from India’s coast.
The bill is notable for the heavy punishment it imposes for acts of piracy, which can range from life imprisonment to a mandatory death sentence, if the act is committed with an intention to cause death.
This particular provision has attracted attention and some controversy as it is not apparent whether it is consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling that mandatory death sentences are unconstitutional.
Piracy offences have also been made extraditable under the provisions of this bill. If India has an extradition treaty with countries, accused offenders can be transferred more easily.
Currently, the bill is unclear on a matter of territorial jurisdiction. While domestic law applies to territorial waters and this new bill applies to waters beyond India’s EEZ, it is unclear which provisions apply to the EEZ itself. The earlier Piracy Bill, introduced in 2012, had included the EEZ in its ambit.
