Mint Quick Edit | $1.5 billion crypto heist: Can the case be cracked?
Summary
- Ethereum worth $1.5 billion was stolen by hackers from Dubai-based crypto exchange Bybit. Crypto sleuths exist but the odds of tracing the money and recovering it look slim.
In what is being described as the largest ever theft of cryptocurrency, Ethereum worth $1.5 billion was stolen by hackers from Dubai-based exchange Bybit last week. This exceeds the previous reported record of $620 million of Ethereum and USD Coin stolen from Ronin Network in 2022.